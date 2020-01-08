TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Washington Wizards (12-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Washington heads to Orlando for a Southeast Division matchup Wednesday.

The Magic are 4-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up just 103.8 points and holding opponents to 44.9 percent shooting.

The Wizards have gone 7-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 9-24 when allowing 100 or more points.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic defeated the Wizards 122-101 in their last matchup on Jan. 1. D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 25 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Evan Fournier leads the Magic scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Terrence Ross is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Ish Smith has shot 47.1 percent and is averaging 11.4 points for the Wizards. Anzejs Pasecniks is shooting 48.6 percent and has averaged 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 5-5, averaging 102.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Davis Bertans: out (quad), Garrison Mathews: day to day (ankle), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).