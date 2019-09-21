TV: FOX Sports Florida

Washington Nationals (84-68, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (53-100, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (17-6, 3.49 ERA)

Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.87 ERA)

LINE

Nationals -239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Division rivals Miami and Washington will play on Saturday.

The Marlins are 20-47 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 133 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Starlin Castro leads the club with 21, averaging one every 28.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 38-31 in division play. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .328. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Anibal Sanchez earned his 10th victory and Trea Turner went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Robert Dugger took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Castro leads the Marlins with 162 hits and is batting .270. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-43 with four doubles and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs home runs and is slugging .565. Turner is 9-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 2-8, .249 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).