TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Vancouver Canucks (23-15-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay is looking to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory against Vancouver.

The Lightning are 12-7-2 on their home ice. Tampa Bay ranks third in the NHL shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.5 shots per game.

The Canucks are 9-10-1 on the road. Vancouver ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Quinn Hughes with 0.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ondrej Palat leads the Lightning with a plus-15 in 41 games played this season. Victor Hedman has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Elias Pettersson has collected 44 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Canucks. Jake Virtanen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: None listed.