TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Utah Jazz (18-11, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Utah will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 12-1 in home games. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.7 points and shooting 47.4 percent.

The Jazz are 7-8 in road games. Utah leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.7 percent as a team from deep this season. Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat and Jazz face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.6 rebounds and averages 15.6 points. Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.8 points and collected 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Donovan Mitchell has averaged 25.2 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Joe Ingles has averaged 6.2 assists and scored 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 109.1 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).