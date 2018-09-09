UCF moves to No. 18, UM to No. 21 in latest AP Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (54) 2-0 1517 1

2. Clemson (6) 2-0 1430 2

3. Georgia 2-0 1407 3

4. Ohio St. 2-0 1288 4

5. Oklahoma 2-0 1263 6

6. Wisconsin (1) 2-0 1227 5

7. Auburn 2-0 1224 7

8. Notre Dame 2-0 1022 8

9. Stanford 2-0 992 10

10. Washington 1-1 884 9

11. Penn St. 2-0 836 13

12. LSU 2-0 830 11

13. Virginia Tech 2-0 794 12

14. West Virginia 2-0 793 14

15. TCU 2-0 678 16

16. Mississippi St. 2-0 654 18

17. Boise St. 2-0 500 20

18. UCF 2-0 494 19

19. Michigan 1-1 385 21

20. Oregon 2-0 301 23

21. Miami 1-1 299 22

22. Southern Cal 1-1 250 17

23. Arizona St. 2-0 139 –

24. Oklahoma St. 2-0 119 –

25. Michigan St. 1-1 104 15

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Mississippi 5, Hawaii 5, Washington St. 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida St. 1.