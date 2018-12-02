‘Tis the season: Destinations, matchups for bowls around the state

AutoNation Cure Bowl

Tulane vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Tulane: WR Darnell Mooney, 987 yards receiving, eight touchdowns

Louisiana: RB Trey Ragas, 1,141 yards rushing, eight touchdowns

NOTABLE

Tulane: The Green Wave became bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 after a successful two-point conversion with 1:27 left helped them beat Navy 29-28 in the regular-season finals.

Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns had their three-game winning streak snapped with a 30-19 loss to Appalachian State in Saturday’s Sun Belt title game.

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

NIU vs. UAB

Dec. 18, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium — Boca Raton, Florida

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

USF vs. Marshall

Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

FIU vs. Toledo

Dec. 21, 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium — Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

Florida International: QB James Morgan, 2,764 yards passing, 26 TDs.

Toledo: RB Bryant Koback, 875 yards rushing, 13 TDs.

NOTABLE

Florida International: Butch Davis’ squad could have been Conference USA East division champions but lost 28-25 to Marshall in the regular-season finale.

Toledo: Scored at least 45 points in four of its last five games and won all four times it reached that total.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Miami vs. TBD

Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Yankee Stadium — New York

Camping World Bowl

No. 15 West Virginia vs. No. 17 Syracuse

Dec. 28, 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Syracuse: QB Eric Dungey, 205 of 341 for 2,565 yards with 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. 167 carries for 732 yards and 15 touchdowns.

West Virginia: QB Will Grier, 266 of 397 for 3,864 yards with 37 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

NOTABLE

Syracuse: The Orange scored at least 50 points in five regular-season games. Syracuse played at Clemson this year and gave the playoff-bound Tigers their toughest regular-season test before falling 27-23.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers boast one of the nation’s most potent offenses and average 520.4 yards and 42.3 points.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

Top-seeded Alabama (13-0) will continue its quest for a second consecutive national championship in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, when the Crimson Tide will take on the fourth-seeded Sooners (12-1) — who got to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the strength of their Big 12 championship win over Texas.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan

Dec. 29, Noon ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

A berth in a New Year’s Six game is a remarkable accomplishment for Dan Mullen and his 10th-ranked Gators (9-3, No. 10 CFP). Mullen’s first Florida team has won five more games than it did year ago and finished second to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division.

The Peach Bowl will match a couple teams very familiar with each other.

Michigan and Florida will square off for the third time in four seasons when they meet Dec. 29 in Atlanta. The Wolverines won the previous two meetings, along with bowl games against the Gators in 2003 and 2008.

A berth in a New Year’s Six game is a remarkable accomplishment for Dan Mullen and his 10th-ranked Gators (9-3, No. 10 CFP). Mullen’s first Florida team has won five more games than it did a year ago and finished second to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division.

Jim McElwain, who was the Wolverines receivers coach this season, was the Gators head coach for the last two meetings. McElwain was announced as Central Michigan’s new coach on Sunday and won’t be around to help the Wolverines get ready to face his old team.

“I know guys we’ve competed against who are there,” Harbaugh said. “Looking forward to watching how they’ve developed, and mainly just looking forward to the preparation of the game.”

In the last Michigan-Florida game, the Wolverines defense allowed just 192 yards and three points in a 33-17 win in the 2017 opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Gators defense scored two touchdowns.

Harbaugh’s team also won 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl following the 2015 season.

This game will match two strong defensive teams. Michigan, despite giving up 567 yards to Ohio State, still ranks No. 1 in total defense, holding eight opponents under 300 yards and five to 10 points or fewer.

Florida’s Jachai Polite and Jabari Zuniga have combined for 16 1/2 sacks and 27 tackles for loss after combining for six sacks and 13 1/2 TFLs in 2017.

“I’m proud of our team of how they have embraced everything this year and finished strong and now they get the reward of playing in a high-profile bowl game for the opportunity to win 10 games,” Mullen said.

FRAGILE MENTAL STATE?

Harbaugh said he wasn’t concerned about the possibility of his team allowing the devastating loss to Ohio State to lead to an emotional letdown for the bowl.

“Our players have played a great season, the coaches have coached a great season,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve overcome every adversity. Nothing changes. Just means the work isn’t done.”

GOING FOR TEN

A win would give Florida a 10th win in a season for the 15th time and first since 2015. Mullen would become the 11th coach in SEC history to win 10 games in his first season, and he would join Auburn‘s Gus Malzahn (2013) as the only other coach to do it after inheriting a team that won fewer than five games the year prior to his arrival.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The Gators’ best win was 27-19 over then-No. 5 LSU in Gainesville on Oct. 6, a week after they went on the road and beat then-No. 23 Mississippi State.

Michigan bounced back from a 24-17 season-opening loss at Notre Dame to win 10 straight, beating three straight ranked opponents in Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.

GARY A NO-GO

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who announced last week he would declare for the NFL draft, will not play in the bowl, Harbaugh said.

Gary was the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2016, and he is projected to be an early draft pick. A shoulder problem limited him to nine games this season.

MCDANIELS TO COACH RECEIVERS

Offensive analyst Ben McDaniels will coach the receivers in place of McElwain. McDaniels was offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2015 and was an analyst for the Chicago Bears for two years before joining the Wolverines staff.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field — Jacksonville, Florida

Outback Bowl

Jan. 1, Noon ET, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

VRBO Citrus Bowl

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Penn State

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Kentucky: QB Terry Wilson, 1,763 yards passing, 11 touchdowns.

Penn State: RB Miles Sanders, 1,223 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ best regular season in four decades ended with a second-place finish in the SEC East. Their signature win was a 27-16 upset at Florida, ending a 31-game losing streak to the Gators that was one of the longest in college football.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions finished 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings and third in the Big Ten East.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF

Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona — Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

UCF: QB Darriel Mack Jr. The Knights suffered a big blow when quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a leg injury in the regular-season finale against South Florida. Mack slid into the starting spot nicely, accounting for six TDs in UCF’s win over Memphis in the AAC title game.

LSU: QB Joe Burrow. The junior threw for 2,500 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions during the regular season.

NOTABLE

UCF: The Knights finished a second straight undefeated regular season, but were left out of the College Football Playoff again. UCF proclaimed itself national champion last year after finishing as the only undefeated FBS team.

LSU: The Tigers knocked off No. 2 Georgia during the regular season, but were blown out by top-ranked Alabama to fall out of the playoff race.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Central Florida’s bid for another self-proclaimed national championship goes through the desert.

Snubbed by the College Football Playoff for the second straight season, the seventh-ranked and undefeated Knights will face No. 11 LSU in the New Year’s Day Fiesta Bowl.

“It’s not a playoff. It’s an invitational,” UCF athletic director Danny White posted on Twitter on Sunday. “I’m excited to see what invitational we get to be a part of, and once again show what our team is capable of, ON THE FIELD! Proud of our team. Can’t wait to go bowling with #KnightNation!!!”

UCF (12-0) finished undefeated last season and proclaimed itself national champion after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. The official title went to Alabama after the Crimson Tide beat Clemson in the CFP championship game.

The Knights closed out another undefeated regular season and stretched their unbeaten streak to 25 games with a 56-41 win over Memphis in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game. The CFP selection committee tabbed Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma for this year’s playoff, slotting UCF eighth in Sunday’s rankings.

“Our football team was disappointed to not have the opportunity to go earn that (the CFP) on the football field, absolutely,” Knights coach Josh Heupel said. “They had a feel that was going to happen, but there’s great excitement to have an opportunity to go play in that game. It’s very special.”

UCF has not lost since the 2016 Cure Bowl against Arkansas State. The Knights first burst onto the national stage in 2014 at the Fiesta Bowl, outlasting Baylor 52-42.

“They have a great program, are undefeated and should be very proud to be undefeated two years in a row,” Fiesta Bowl executive director Mike Nealy said. “They’re a great team and should be excited about their wins.”

LSU (9-3, No. 11 CFP) appeared to be in the CFP playoff hunt until losing to No. 22 Florida in early October. The Tigers knocked off then-No. 2 Georgia to move back into the CFP picture, but were blown out by top-ranked Alabama and lost a wild seven-overtime game to No. 21 Texas A&M to close out the regular season.

LSU will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl for the first time and is the first SEC team in the Fiesta since Tennessee lost to Nebraska in 2000.

“We’re highly motivated. This is where we wanted to go,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “When the possibilities of playing a bowl came up, our team wanted to play the Fiesta Bowl. We’re not happy the way our season ended and our guys are going to be ready to play.”

MISSING MILTON

UCF appeared to have endured a big blow when quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in the regular-season finale against South Florida. Milton was the two-time AAC player of the year and threw for 2,663 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions. The Knights did not suffer a letdown with Darriel Mack Jr. under center in the AAC title game. He ran for four touchdowns, threw for two more and 348 yards while leading UCF back from a 17-point halftime deficit.

ORGERON’S IMPACT

LSU put together a solid third season under Orgeron. The Tigers were CFP contenders until late in the season and are headed to their first major bowl since playing Alabama in the 2011 national championship game. LSU also has a chance to win 10 games for the first time since 2013.

PROLIFIC KNIGHTS

UCF has one of the nation’s most prolific offenses. The Knights are third nationally with 545.5 total yards per game, sixth in scoring at 44.2 points and in rushing with an average of 276.5 yards. UCF has scored at least 30 points in 27 straight games. Greg McCrae has rushed for 1,101 yards and nine TDs and Gabriel Davis is the Knights’ leading receiver with 50 catches for 576 yards and six TDs.

TIGERS ON THE RUN

One area where LSU can exploit UCF’s defense is on the ground. The Knights are among the FBS’ worst defenses against the run, giving up 227.4 yards per game. LSU’s Nick Brossette has rushed for 922 yards and 14 TDs, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire has gained 626 yards and seven TDs on the ground. QB Joe Burrow, who has thrown for 2,500 yards and 12 TDs, is an adept runner as well, adding seven scores rushing.