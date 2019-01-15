Former Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush headed to UCF as graduate transfer

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush says he is transferring to Central Florida, where he will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.

Wimbush announced on social media Monday he would attend UCF next season. He started 16 games for the Fighting Irish over the last two seasons, including the first three of 2018. Wimbush lost his starting job to Ian Book, but helped the Irish to a 12-0 regular season.

Wimbush passed for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 1,155 yards and 16 scores at Notre Dame.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a severe leg injury in the regular-season finale last year and his return to football is uncertain. Darriel Mack Jr. stepped in for Milton and led the Knights to a conference championship.