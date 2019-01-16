Tricia Whitaker named new reporter for Tampa Bay Rays broadcasts on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Jan. 16, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced Tricia Whitaker has joined its roster of Rays on-air talent for the 2019 season. In her new role, Whitaker will serve as the lead in-game reporter on Rays television broadcasts this season, as well as host of select “Inside the Rays” episodes.

Whitaker comes to FOX Sports Sun from CBS4 WTTV-TV in Indianapolis, Ind., where she spent the past four years as a sports anchor and reporter.

“This job is truly a dream come true, and I am thrilled to become a part of FOX Sports Sun’s Rays broadcast team,” Whitaker said. “I grew up loving baseball and spent my springs and summers not only watching countless games with my dad, but using every vacation as an excuse to visit a new MLB ballpark. I am so excited for the upcoming season and to be a part of the Rays as they build on the outstanding 90-win season they had in 2018.”

Whitaker’s on-air experience extends beyond CBS4 WTTV-TV having started her career as web reporter with the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. Following her time as web reporter, Whitaker spent two years covering the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers and more as a sports anchor and reporter at ABC2 WBAY in Green Bay, Wis.

A Stuart, Fla. native, Whitaker graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communications. For the past two years, she taught courses at the Indiana University media school as an adjunct professor. Follow her on Twitter: @TriciaWhitaker

