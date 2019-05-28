TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Toronto Blue Jays (21-33, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (32-19, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE

Tommy Pham is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Toronto.

The Rays are 10-10 against AL East teams. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Blue Jays are 11-15 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .219 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Freddy Galvis leads the team with an average of .267. The Rays won the last meeting 8-3. Yonny Chirinos earned his sixth victory and Meadows went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Aaron Sanchez registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pham leads the Rays with 53 hits and is batting .293. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-31 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 19 extra base hits and has 23 RBIs. Justin Smoak is 9-for-32 with a double, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (left hand contusion), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (right middle finger avulsion), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (left ulnar neuritis), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).