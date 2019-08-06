TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Toronto Blue Jays (46-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (65-49, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (4-7, 5.23 ERA)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 2.52 ERA)

LINE

Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Division rivals Tampa Bay and Toronto will play on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are 29-25 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .372.

The Blue Jays are 18-30 against division opponents. Toronto’s lineup has 169 home runs this season, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the club with 18 homers. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-0. Jacob Waguespack secured his third victory and Bo Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Charlie Morton took his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pham leads the Rays with 111 hits and has 49 RBIs. Travis d’Arnaud is 12-for-32 with a double, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 42 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 19-for-41 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 8-2, .289 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Kingham: 10-day IL (oblique), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Derek Fisher: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).