TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Toronto Blue Jays (55-86, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-59, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (1-3, 5.45 ERA)

Rays: Brendan McKay (2-3, 5.55 ERA)

LINE

Rays -193; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Rays are 35-29 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has hit 188 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 27, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 21-34 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .279. The Rays won the last meeting 6-4. Oliver Drake earned his fourth victory and Meadows went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Buddy Boshers registered his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 140 hits and has 62 RBIs. Meadows is 13-for-39 with five doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 51 extra base hits and is batting .230. Bo Bichette is 14-for-44 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (forearm), Eric Sogard: (nose), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Travis d’Arnaud: (neck/shoulder).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).