The Woodshed Week 7: Midterm struggles have plenty playoff hopefuls now on the outside looking in

Well, well, well … it seems some of those college football teams flunked their mid- term exams. Georgia, Miami, AND Penn State, what did you do? What did you do?!?

The King Bear fight is on; the ‘Canes are downgraded

Somebody let me know if this King Bear analogy gets old. The fight for the King of Florida is on. Just when you thought Miami was going to park itself on top of the Salmon Run perch, it loses its footing and slides down a ridge or two.

Do you remember when Miami fans were saying they found their QB when N’Kosi Perry was declared the man? Perry was benched after four series against Virginia. He did throw two interceptions, but can I remind ‘Canes Nation that Perry threw for four TD passes to bring you back from the dead against FSU? All I’m saying is now Miami looks more on par with FSU than ever. Miami lost to Virginia 16-13. File a missing person’s report for the offense, will you?

Malik Rosier isn’t a bad quarterback, especially when he runs the ball. But what is coach Mark Richt going to do when defenses stack the box? More losses are coming Miami fans, so lower your expectations.

Miami is on a bye this week, before another tough ACC matchup with Boston College.

Gators singing Honky Tonk

No lie, last week my Gator fan colleague came square dancing into my office talking about how big a game Vanderbilt was. “Look out for Vandy,” I believe were the exact words. It definitely was a party in Nashville.

Vandy had Florida’s number until a couple things happened. Commodores running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn – who had two scores — left the game with an injury. Florida could not stop this guy. Vandy was up 21-13 just before the half. And then the punt team happened!

James Houston IV had one of those crack-back blocks on a punt return, you know … the illegal kind. The kind where the you cringe in your seat and say to yourself, “Is that guy still alive?” It’s the kind of hit that screams….

I’m sure that’s why Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason and Florida coach Dan Mullen were exchanged some loud words, why the benches cleared, and why the Gators player got tossed. It woke up a Florida team that may have been hung over from square dancing all night in Nashville.

The Gators found their run game: 113 yards from Jordan Scarlett and 121 yards from Lamical Perine. Don’t look now, but Florida is knocking at the door of the top 10 with a bye week to prepare for Georgia.

The rest of Florida

UCF remains unbeaten as they snuck by Memphis 31-30. Are they the top 10 team in the nation? This team is really good, but let’s not pretend they are better than Florida right now, or even Miami for that matter.

Let’s see what you do against unbeaten Cincinnati and USF before we start calling the playoff committee and begging to get a bid. I’m a believer that a two-loss team in the Big Ten or SEC is better than UCF.

Millions or playoffs: Which would you choose?

College Football got some frustrating news this week when Ohio State star defensive lineman Nick Bosa opted to withdraw from school to concentrate on the upcoming NFL draft in April.

In case you were living under a rock, Bosa, from Ft. Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas, is a top 5 pick, which means millions are coming his way when he is selected by a team and passes a physical.

Nobody is saying Bosa shouldn’t do this. It’s the right call. It’s a business decision. Many would kill to be in his position. This is just the beginning for college football. Don’t be surprised to see more join Bosa if they get injured.

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) walks to the locker room injured in the third quarter against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

But you play your entire life to be a part of something special. Competing for a national championship is something you’ll remember the rest of your life. It’s not like the family doesn’t already have money; brother Joey Bosa is one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, and Dad played in the league, too. How many millions do you need?

Nick Bosa had surgery to repair a sports hernia a couple weeks ago, and only he and his doctors will know when he’s fully recovered. Some experts say he should have been back for the November games, and his father is on record of saying December. If he was only 60 percent ready by the time the playoffs come around, then it’s a moot point. If OSU loses before the Michigan game, it’s a moot point. Buckeyes fans only want him for the rivalry game and the playoffs, because that’s what makes them an elite program.

This is my take on it: Nick’s teammates are fine with him leaving this early and rehabbing. The coaches know that this is a probability when you recruit a five-star kid.

He doesn’t owe anybody anything, and he will go down as one of the greatest Buckeyes in history. But I will always view him as a guy who quit on his teammates, coaches, and fans.

That’s the decision Bosa made. Seeing guys get hurt in the postseason of college is why he has to do this. I still think you try to come back and see if your recovery aligns with the Buckeyes remaining unbeaten. But again, everybody in the world understands it, it just sucks for college football.

We’ve seen players opt out of the bowl games before. Now that we have the playoffs, the Bowl games are meaningless. Jadeveon Clowney and Christian McCaffrey are guys who skipped bowl games, but Bosa is the first with a potential national title on the line.

If you’re an NFL GM, you’re asking: Is he healthy, does he care about his teammates, is he Le’Veon Bell? All are legitimate questions that Bosa will have to answer. Winning a title, that cements relationships for life. How will Bosa feel watching his team get stomped by Alabama?

The next time college football fans will see Bosa on the field, he will be a professional.

Sorry, I had to take that to the Woodshed, here’s the top 10:

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

Let’s see, who did Alabama smack around this week in the weak SEC? Before you get offended, take a look at Alabama’s schedule. By the end of the season, they will have faced one ranked opponent, only one, and that game is in the first week of November. The answer to the initial question is Missouri, by the way.

For now, you can be wowed by Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers: another 265 yards in the air with three TDs. I mean, he’s the September Heisman, right?

Don’t get me wrong, Alabama is probably the best team in the nation by far. The problem is we don’t have a measuring stick, because the teams they’ve faced are not good at football. The Tide took care Missouri 39-10 last week and held the Tigers to 70 yards rushing. I know Saban called the dogs off, and Tagovailoa has yet to play in the fourth quarter.

Oh, and what is this? How does this guy not get suspended by the SEC for a game? Let’s just take Saban’s word for it that he’ll not play him as much.

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0)

Until this week, I thought Ohio State was the only team that could give Alabama and Tagovailoa fits due to its elite defensive line. Well, that was with Bosa coming back. He’s gone, and so are the title hopes in Columbus.

Like the Battle of the Republic, there is one that can still take them to the promise land. The Young Jedi Dwayne Haskins. The Buckeye QB’s numbers are ridiculous: 2,331 yards with 28 TDs. It’s a two-horse race for the Heisman as long as both Dwayne Haskins and Haskins keep winning.

It is a little easier to rack up yards when you have guys with sticky hands like this – which includes possibly the best touchdown celebration in college football (non-penalized division):

K.J. Hill making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/RQCnhjU5mm — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 13, 2018

What a catch by KJ Hill followed by an even better celebration pic.twitter.com/RZd230BuVJ — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) October 13, 2018

Ohio State has had trouble with Purdue in the past. I don’t have a good feeling for OSU going into Purdue at 8 pm. The defense is a bit banged up, and all it takes is some windy conditions to slow down the Air Raid from No. 7. If you’re into betting, take the Boilermakers with the points.

No. 3 Clemson (6-0)

Like the Buckeyes, the Tigers have problems. They need to find rhythm on offense with their freshman QB Trevor “Sunshine” Lawrence. The Tigers aren’t bad. They rank eighth in the country with an average of 531 yards of offense a game. However, Dabo Swinney’s team has had a bit of a cakewalk this year.

Syracuse almost beat them this year, and should have beat them this year. This is one of those teams that is going to get by, because, like Alabama’s, their schedule is full of unranked opponents. No. 16 NC State is their opponent this weekend, but the Wolfpack only have that ranking because they’ve played two fewer games than everybody else.

I like Clemson a lot, but they have yet to put together a complete game. They are beatable, I just don’t think it will happen until the playoffs.

No. 4 Notre Dame (7-0)

Let’s just give the trophy for ugly wins to the Irish? Ball State, Vanderbilt and now Pitt. Lou Hotlz is still laughing at Mark May after the 19-14 win. Ian Book waited until 5 minutes left in to take control for good with a TD pass to Miles Boykin.

Brian Kelly has to keep collecting the victories for Notre Dame to stay in the playoff hunt. Notre Dame has earned the right to be there with victories over Michigan and Stanford. They face Navy this week, and I’m just going to give you a clue here … it will be an gut-wrenching dubya.

No. 5 LSU (6-1)

QB Joe Burrow knew that the game against Georgia would be a cat-and-dog fight. Get it?

LSU went for it on fourth down four times and converted every time. That ended up extending drives and turning into 13 points.

The difference was Joe Burrow didn’t turn the ball over, Georgia’s Jake Fromm did, twice. Georgia maybe a bit over hyped here, they have holes in that defense.

LSU, well, who wouldn’t be pumped in pregame after this:

Breiden Fehoko got some extra juice from his father when Vili started doing the Haka. I want to see all of LSU nation do this for Breiden.

Who needs bands like Iowa State and Ohio State when you have the Haka?

No. 6 Michigan (6-1)

Look who’s lurking in the dark? It’s Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. Big Blue has won six in a row since losing to Notre Dame. They seem to have figured out how to run the ball, they rank second in the Big Ten with 217 yards a game.

Here’s the deal, the Wolverines have not won any big games. They have little brother Michigan State this weekend. Harbaugh is 1-5 against MSU and OSU, and those are facts that Jim can’t hide from.

You throw the records out in these kinds of games. MSU coming off a huge win in Happy Valley. I like Michigan, though. Their defense is second in the nation, allowing 238 yards per game.

No. 7 Georgia (6-1)

Kirby Smart still has a pretty impressive team. They will get it together eventually. The bottom line is this is still a team built on potential.

I’m wondering if Justin Fields doesn’t get more playing time against Florida next week, as they try to move the chains via the ground attack as opposed to the air attack. Don’t sleep on Florida!

No. 8 Kentucky (5-1)

Did you forget about Benny Snell and the Wildcats just because they lost to Texas A&M in College Station? Kentucky should roll for two weeks and head into the Georgia game at 7-1. Snell has to be really, really good these next few weeks if Kentucky wants to be considered a football school this year.

No. 9 Florida (6-1)

Oct 13, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators players celebrate after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODA

Talk about finding a way to get it done. The Gators struggled with Vanderbilt, and they were beaten by Kentucky. However, they have huge wins over Mississippi State and LSU. So you’re saying there’s a chance.

Could you imagine Florida running the East and LSU beating Bama, and there would be a re-match in Atlanta? If that happens, does ‘Bama get a pass for the playoffs again?

No. 10 Texas (6-1)

The Longhorns have won six straight after losing to Maryland in the season opener. Texas coach Tom Herman can coach, when he’s not distracted by recruiting trips to Tooties.

The Longhorns got past Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, now all they have to do is stay unbeaten. The 23-17 over Baylor was too close for comfort. Big games remaining against West Virginia, Texas Tech, and Iowa State. Oklahoma State is quietly sitting there this weekend.

The Cowboys are on a bit of a losing streak, so I can’t imagine Tom Herman’s gang not taking care of business.