Movers and shakers: Wrapping up the Rays’ deadline-day deals

Tampa Bay was part of the biggest move of the day, trading Archer — who had spent all seven of his major league seasons with the Rays — to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a package including outfielder Austin Meadows, right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Catcher Wilson Ramos, who was voted an AL starter for the All-Star Game, was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

The Rays’ first move of the day was an addition, bringing outfielder Tommy Pham and international slot money while sending OF Justin Williams, LHP Genesis Cabrera and RHP Roel Ramirez to the St. Louis Cardinals.