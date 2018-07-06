Rays first-round pick LHP Shane McClanahan

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays have signed left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan, their first-round selection (No. 31 overall) in the 2018 June Draft out of the University of South Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shane into the Rays organization,” said amateur scouting director Rob Metzler. “Shane has very lively and powerful stuff from the left side. This natural arm talent combined with great competitiveness yields the potential to grow into an impactful major league pitcher. We are excited to get Shane started on his professional journey.”

McClanahan, 21, will report to the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Rays. He went 5-6 with a 3.42 ERA (76.1-IP, 29-ER) in 14 starts as a redshirt sophomore. His 120 strikeouts tied for the American Athletic Conference lead and ranked fourth in school history, and his 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings ranked second in the country. He became the second USF pitcher with at least 100 strikeouts in consecutive seasons, after recording 104 in 2017.

The lefty was named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason and midseason watch lists. McClanahan did not allow a run in his first 31.2 innings pitched this season, the longest scoreless streak to start a season in program history. On March 16 vs. Army, he threw 6 hitless innings and recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in a combined no-hitter with sophomore Carson Ragsdale, the program’s first combined no-hitter.

McClanahan was previously selected by the New York Mets in the 26th round of the 2015 June Draft out of Cape Coral (Fla.) High School. He was redshirted as a freshman at USF in 2016 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He is the second player selected by the Rays from USF in the past two drafts, following right-handed pitcher Phoenix Sanders (10th round) in 2017.

In advance of Friday’s official 5 p.m. deadline to sign 2018 June Draft, the Rays have signed 35 of their 43 draft picks, including each of their first 23 selections.