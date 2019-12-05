‘Tampa Bay Rays – Season Review’ spotlights one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history

TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2019) — FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will debut the “Tampa Bay Rays Season Review” special tonight, Dec. 5 upon conclusion of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s game against the Minnesota Wild. “Tampa Bay Rays – Season Review” reflects on the exciting 2019 regular season and highly dramatic post-season. Tune in as we sit down with play-by-play announcer Dewayne Staats, analyst Doug Waechter and analyst Orestes Destrade to break down the Rays 96-win campaign and look back on the key contributors and great victories throughout the year. Among others, we shine the spotlight on Manager Kevin Cash, All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton, All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows, infielder Willy Adames, outfielder Tommy Pham and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who earned his third Gold Glove award for his defense during the 2019 season.

From the fast start to the season, through the seven-run comeback in Toronto, to the eight walk-off victories in August and September, fans can relive the moments that made the 2019 one of the most memorable in franchise history.

Watch an all-new “Tampa Bay Rays – Season Review” tonight on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Thu. 12/05/19, 1.0 PM

Sat. 12/07/19, 10:30 AM

Sat. 12/07/19, 5 PM

Mon. 12/09/19, 11:30 PM

Thu. 12/12/19, 8:30 AM

Thu. 12/12/19, 11 PM

Fri. 12/13/19, 6:30 PM

Sat. 12/14/19, 12 PM

Tue. 12/17/19, 11:30 PM

Thu. 12/19/19, 1 PM

Fri. 12/20/19, 3:30 PM

Wed. 12/25/19, 2 PM

Sun. 12/29/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 12/31/19, 05:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award-winning TV and digital coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.