SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as the San Diego Padres beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years, topping the Rays 7-2 on Wednesday.

San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn’t occurred too often.

The Padres also posted their first home win over Tampa Bay — they were 0-3 against the Rays in 2004 when Petco Park opened, and had dropped the first two games of this series.

Eric Hosmer homered to help San Diego stop a three-game losing streak. Tampa Bay had won five in row, along with nine straight on the road.

Quantrill (6-3) gave up a two-run homer to Tommy Pham in the first inning, but little else before leaving with one out in the sixth. He allowed three hits and walked one, striking out six.

Quantrill is 4-1 with a 1.32 ERA since the All-Star break. The rookie also had his first major league hit and RBI with a single to right in the second inning.

Rays starter Jalen Beeks (5-2) allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings.

The Padres scored twice on four hits in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie. Luis Urias doubled for fourth RBI in the last two games, and Hosmer hit his 18th homer in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Avisail Garcia (right oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Padres recalled RHP Jose De Leon from Triple-A Durham. DeLeon pitched two innings Wednesday, allowing one run.

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. did not play after leaving Tuesday’s game with lower back spasms. The Padres hope he can play Friday in the series opener at Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Rays: After an off day Thursday, RHP Charlie Morton (13-4, 2.90 ERA) is expected to start as the Rays begin a six-game homestand Friday against Detroit. Morton has the third-best ERA among AL starting pitchers, but he has allowed four or more in three of his last five starts.

Padres: After an off day Thursday, RHP Chris Paddack (7-5, 3.26 ERA) is expected to start for the Padres when they begin a six-game road trip Friday in Philadelphia. Paddock had no-decisions in his previous two starts while allowing nine earned runs in 10 innings.