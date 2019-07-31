MLB Trade Deadline: Rays add pitching depth, complete 4-player trade with Marlins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-handed pitchers Nick Anderson and Trevor Richards from the Miami Marlins in exchange for outfielder Jesús Sánchez and right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek.

Anderson, 29, went 2-4 with a 3.92 ERA (43.2-IP, 19-ER) and 69 strikeouts (14.22 SO/9 IP ratio) in 45 appearances with the Marlins, his first major league season. His 69 strikeouts are tied for eighth among major league relievers and tied for fourth among National League relievers behind Milwaukee’s Josh Hader (96), St. Louis’ Giovanny Gallegos (72) and San Diego’s Kirby Yates (72). In addition, he ranks second among NL rookies in appearances behind Arizona’s Yoan López (48). In 24 appearances since May 27, he is 1-2 with a 2.38 ERA (22.2-IP, 6-ER) to lower his season ERA from 5.57 to 3.92.

He was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 32nd round of the 2012 June Draft out of Mayville State University but did not sign. He played for Rockford in the independent Frontier League in 2012-13, going 6-14 with a 6.79 ERA (114-IP, 86-ER) in 23 starts over that stretch. He did not play professional baseball in 2014, but returned to independent ball in 2015, where he pitched to a 0.65 ERA (27.2-IP, 2-ER) in 25 relief appearances before being signed by the Minnesota Twins in August 2015. Over parts of four seasons in the minors, he is 16-7 with a 2.25 ERA (183.2-IP, 46-ER) and 232 strikeouts (11.37 SO/9 IP ratio) in 134 appearances (four starts).

Richards, 26, is 7-21 with a 4.46 ERA (238.1-IP, 118-ER) over 48 appearances (45 starts) in two seasons with the Marlins. His first 45 outings in the majors came as a starter, but since July 26 has made three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. This season, he is 3-12 with a 4.50 ERA (112-IP, 56-ER) in 23 appearances (20 starts) and leads the NL in losses. Richards was undrafted out of college and pitched two seasons for the Gateway Grizzlies in the independent Frontier League before signing with the Marlins in July 2016. He went 17-16 with a 2.44 ERA (239.2-IP, 65-ER) in 44 appearances (40 starts) over three minor league seasons.

Sanchez, 21, hit .263/.323/.389 (92-for-350) with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 54 RBI in 96 games this season between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham. He is currently ranked by Baseball America as the No. 48 overall prospect in the minor leagues, and by MLB.com as the No. 42 prospect in the minors. He was signed by the Rays as an international free agent on July 2, 2014 and hit .298/.342/.460 (516-for-1,734) with 46 home runs in five minor league seasons.

Stanek, 28, is 0-2 with a 3.40 ERA (55.2-IP, 21-ER) in 41 appearances (27 starts) this season for the Rays. He leads the majors with 27 starts, all two innings or fewer, and went 0-1 with a 2.09 ERA (43-IP, 10-ER) in those games, compared to 0-1 with a 7.82 ERA (12.2-IP, 11-ER) in 14 relief appearances. He was selected by the Rays in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 June Draft out of the University of Arkansas and went 2-5 with a 3.55 ERA (142-IP, 56-ER) in three seasons with the Rays.