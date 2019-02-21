Welcome aboard: Kevin Burkhardt joins Tampa Bay Rays broadcast team on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 21, 2019) – FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced Kevin Burkhardt has joined its roster of Rays on-air talent for the 2019 season. Currently, Burkhardt handles play-by-play duties for FOX’s NFL coverage. Burkhardt is also the face of FOX Sports’ pre- and postgame coverage throughout the MLB regular and postseason and also contributes to the network’s college basketball studio programming. In his new role, Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties for a select number of Rays games this coming season on FOX Sports Sun.

“In preparing our on-air talent roster for the upcoming baseball season, we had the opportunity to have Kevin join our Rays broadcast booth for a package of games,” said FOX Sports Florida – FOX Sports Sun SVP / General Manager Steve Tello. “It was an easy call to make and we believe Rays fans will enjoy Kevin’s experience calling games nationally, in addition to his knowledge of the game.”

“I’m really looking forward to joining what is an already outstanding broadcast team led by Dewayne Staats and Brian Anderson in the booth,” Burkhardt said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to call games for one of the most underrated teams in baseball and can’t wait to watch the Rays in action this season.”

During the Major League Baseball season, Burkhardt was the notable field reporter for SNY’s Mets television broadcast team from 2007 – 2014. His role at the network gradually expanded to include play-by-play duties for select Spring Training and regular season games, pre- and postgame shows, and hosting the off-season program, Mets Hot Stove. In 2013, Burkhardt began calling games for NFL on FOX.

A New Jersey native, Burkhardt currently resides in Los Angeles. He graduated in 1997 from William Paterson University with a degree in Broadcasting. Follow him on Twitter: @kevinburkhardt.

