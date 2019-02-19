Get ready for baseball season with Tampa Bay Rays encore week on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 19, 2019) ― FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced the programming schedule for Rays Encore Week, which features replays of four of the best games from last season. The replays run tonight through Saturday, Feb. 23, in addition to live streaming on FOX Sports GO. Fans are encouraged to tune in and relive some of the most memorable moments from last season in anticipation of FOX Sports Sun’s Spring Training 2019 broadcast debut on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. when the Rays face the New York Yankees.

Full schedule of replays:

Airdate: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 10 p.m.

Game: May 19 at Los Angeles Angels

Tampa Bay debuts “The Opener” with great success as pitcher Sergio Romo shut down the Angels early and Daniel Robertson provided a big blast to help the Rays secure an important 5-3 win.

Airdate: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 4:30 p.m.

Game: Aug. 26 vs. Boston Red Sox

The Rays win their 8th straight and finish off an impressive three-game sweep of the Red Sox with a dominant 9-1 win keyed by the great pitching of Blake Snell and a well-balanced offensive attack.

Airdate: Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Game: Sept. 10 vs. Cleveland Indians

Relive one of the most dramatic wins from the Rays amazing September run when designated hitter Ji-Man Choi provided some late-inning heroics at Tropicana Field to help the Rays reach 15 games over .500.

Airdate: Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m.

Game: Sept. 18 at Texas Rangers

On a historic night for Snell, the Rays left-hander recorded his 20th win of the season, reached the 200 strikeout plateau and tossed a one-hitter to help the Rays shutout the Rangers.

