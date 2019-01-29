Rays agree to minor league contracts with Emilio Bonifacio, 4 others

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to minor league contracts with five players, including veteran infielder Emilio Bonifacio.

The team said Monday that Bonifacio, who’s played for eight teams over parts of 11seasons, also received an invitation to major league spring training.

Right-handed pitchers Ricardo Pinto, Casey Sadler, Luis Santos and Cole Sulser also agreed to contracts that included invitations to spring training next month in Port Charlotte, Florida.

The 33-year-old Bonifacio has hit .256 with 13 home runs, 165 RBIs and 166 stolen bases during the course of a career that includes stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox.