Rays claim right-handed pitcher Oliver Drake off waivers from Twins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed right-handed pitcher Oliver Drake off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. In addition, catchers Adam Moore and Jesús Sucre have been outrighted from the 40-man roster.

Drake, 31, has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, going 5-6 with a 4.59 ERA (137.1-IP, 70-ER) in 135 appearances, all in relief. Last season, he pitched in the majors for the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and the Twins, becoming the first player in major league history to pitch for five different teams in one season. Over a combined 44 apps in the majors last season, he went 1-1 with a 5.29 ERA (47.2-IP, 28-ER). According to FanGraphs, batters swung and missed at 13.2 pct. of his pitches—2.5 pct. higher than the major league average.

Drake was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 43rd round of the 2008 June Draft. He transitioned to the bullpen in 2013 and was named by Baseball America as the Best Reliever in the Eastern League in 2014. He made four stints in the majors with the Orioles in 2015, including his major league debut on May 23 at the Miami Marlins.

Moore, 34, appeared in eight games and made five starts at catcher over two stints with the Rays last season. He hit .222/.263/.444 in 18 at-bats, and his homer on September 28 was his first in the majors in 2,196 days.

Sucre, 30, was on the active roster for the entire season and hit .209/.247/.253 (38-for-182) in 73 games (52 starts). Over two seasons with the Rays, he hit .232/.268/.330 (83-for-358) with eight home runs and 46 RBI.