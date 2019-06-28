Rays add 2-way prospect Brendan McKay to 40-man roster in preparation for MLB debut
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have added two-way prospect Brendan McKay to the taxi squad in preparation for his major league debut in a pitching start Saturday against Texas.
McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Triple-A Durham. He also was a designated hitter.
McKay gives Tampa Bay the option of using four starting pitchers and an opener through a rotation turn. The Rays reinstated closer José Alvarado from the restricted list and recalled right-hander Casey Sadler from Triple-A Durham to help a taxed bullpen.
Alvarado left the team June 2 to tend to a family issue.
Tampa Bay optioned left-hander Jalen Beeks and infielder Mike Brosseau to Durham. Minor league catcher Nick Ciuffo was designated for assignment.