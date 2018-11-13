Rays ace Blake Snell wins 2018 Warren Spahn Award as MLB’s best left-handed pitcher

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2018 – Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays today was named the 2018 Warren Spahn Award winner as the best left-handed pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB).

This is the 20th anniversary for the Warren Spahn Award, which is presented annually to MLB’s top lefty. The award is based on a pitcher’s wins, strikeouts and earned run average (ERA). The award is named after Oklahoman and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Warren Spahn, who holds the MLB record of 363 wins as a left-handed pitcher.

Snell is coming off of a season in which he led MLB in wins with a 21-5 record. His 1.89 ERA was first among lefties and ranked second in MLB. Snell also recorded 221 strikeouts, which placed him third among left-handed starters and tied for eleventh in all of baseball.

“Blake posted some impressive stats in 2018,” said Greg Spahn, son of the late Warren Spahn. “This award is special to our family as it not only honors the sport’s best left-handed pitcher, but my dad as well. It’s also a wonderful way to celebrate his career and the game of baseball.”

This is Snell’s first Warren Spahn Award.

“Blake Snell joins an elite list of pitchers, including current and future Hall of Famers, who have won this award,” said Chuck Shirley, Warren Spahn Award Gala co-chairman. “Blake has established himself as one of the premier starters in the game and his 2018 season certainly deserves this recognition.”

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame partners with the Bricktown Rotary Club as the presenting sponsor of the Warren Spahn Award.

Snell is only the 11th pitcher to receive the Warren Spahn Award in its 20 year history. Past winners include: Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017), Jon Lester (2016), Dallas Keuchel (2015), Gio Gonzalez (2012); David Price (2010); CC Sabathia (2007–2009); Johan Santana (2004, 2006); Dontrelle Willis (2005); Andy Pettitte (2003); and Randy Johnson (1999–2002).