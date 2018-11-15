Time to celebrate: Those around baseball react to Blake Snell winning the AL Cy Young

Tampa Bay Rays ace left-hander Blake Snell won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, becoming the second pitcher in franchise history to take home that hardware (David Price won it in 2012).

Check out how his teammates, his minor league teams and the Tampa sports community reacted to his victory.

His teammates were vocal in their support:

One of his fellow Cy Young finalists was keeping things light:

Some of Snell’s stops on his path to greatness chimed in:

And what celebration is complete without a nice little throwback?

Snell’s got the whole city behind him:

And the man of the hour was gracious and thoughtful in victory: