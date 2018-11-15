Time to celebrate: Those around baseball react to Blake Snell winning the AL Cy Young

Tampa Bay Rays ace left-hander Blake Snell won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, becoming the second pitcher in franchise history to take home that hardware (David Price won it in 2012).

Check out how his teammates, his minor league teams and the Tampa sports community reacted to his victory.

His teammates were vocal in their support:

Congrats brother! @snellzilla4 Man was lights out all year! — C.J. Cron (@CCron24) November 15, 2018

Stoked for you @snellzilla4! You deserve this without a doubt, you had an amazing year and it was incredible to watch you go out there each bump day! #CyZilla — Ryne Stanek (@rstanek_55) November 15, 2018

Congrats @snellzilla4 !! Was an absolute pleasure watchin u dominate every 5th day unlike any other pitcher ive ever played behind! Glad we are on the same team my man! #mista3ohhhhfivee — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) November 15, 2018

Huge shout out to @snellzilla4 on bringing home the cy young! Many more to come!! — Brandon Lowe (@Sweet_n_Lowe5) November 14, 2018

One of his fellow Cy Young finalists was keeping things light:

I walk away for TWO SECONDS and she puts quotes on “joking”. 😂😂 https://t.co/7w3hIykZtm — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 15, 2018

Some of Snell’s stops on his path to greatness chimed in:

From Bull City to Cy Young. Congrats Blake. #CyZilla pic.twitter.com/lVkTo5oCkm — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) November 14, 2018

Congrats to former Stone Crabs hurler Blake Snell for winning the AL Cy Young Award!!! #tbt 🦀⚾️ #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/fDR5DLeAWN — Charlotte StoneCrabs (@StoneCrabs) November 15, 2018

Never a doubt, #CyZilla Congrats to former Biscuit, Blake Snell, on the 2018 AL Cy Young Award! pic.twitter.com/KPFAH8bJqj — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) November 14, 2018

And what celebration is complete without a nice little throwback?

The little guy in this picture just won the AL CY Young award. Congratulations Blake. pic.twitter.com/1Lbr7EUHoi — Jeff Nelson (@NYnellie43) November 15, 2018

