Rays LHP Blake Snell to pitch following Chris Sale, Luis Severino in All-Star Game

The AL and NL All-Star managers have revealed the pitchers they’ll be using immediately after starters Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom will follow Scherzer for the NL. Roberts says he picked Scherzer to start over deGrom because the game is at Scherzer’s home ballpark in Washington.

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch says the New York Yankees‘ Luis Severino will come in after Sale, followed by the Tampa Bay Rays‘ Blake Snell.