Rays LHP Blake Snell placed on 10-day IL, will have arthroscopic surgery on elbow

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, July 22, due to loose bodies in his left elbow. Dr. Koco Eaton will perform arthroscopic surgery on Monday, July 29 in St. Petersburg to remove the loose bodies. The Rays anticipate that Snell will be ready to return to the club in September.

Snell, 26, is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA (101-IP, 48-ER) in 20 starts this season, including 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA (22-IP, 4-ER) in his last four starts since June 30. He was named the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, becoming the second Cy Young winner in club history, following David Price in 2012. He finished the 2018 season at age 25, the youngest Cy Young winner in the AL since Seattle’s Félix Hernández (24) in 2010.

The Rays will make a corresponding move to the active roster before tomorrow’s game in Toronto.

Probable starters for the weekend series are now as follows:

Friday: RH Diego Castillo (1-6, 3.96)

Saturday: TBD

Sunday: RH Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.29)