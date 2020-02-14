Get ready for spring training as FOX Sports Sun replays 4 of the Tampa Bay Rays’ best games from 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2020) ― FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to replay four of the best Rays wins from last season in anticipation of Tampa Bay’s Spring Training debut. The first replay will air on Monday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and stream live on FOX Sports GO.

Full schedule of replays:

Airdate: Monday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.

Game: July 28, at Toronto Blue Jays

The Rays battled back from an 8-1 deficit to defeat the Blue Jays in a 10-9 thriller. Relive this epic Rays comeback that featured three dramatic home runs from Ji-Man Choi, Guillermo Heredia and Willy Adames.

Airdate: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

Game: Sept. 20, vs. Boston Red Sox

The Rays push for the playoffs received a jolt of momentum thanks to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Red Sox. Make sure to watch this special encore presentation of a crucial September win.

Airdate: Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

Game: Sept. 25, vs. New York Yankees

The Rays took a huge step towards a post-season berth with a shutout win over the Yankees. Catch pitcher Charlie Morton’s dominant, nine-strikeout performance vs. New York’s line up.

Airdate: Friday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Game: Sept. 27, at Toronto Blue Jays

FOX Sports Sun rolls back the tape on a magical September night that saw Tampa Bay clinch their first post-season berth since 2013. Tune in for pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who set the tone with a strong start on the mound, before the Rays offense powered Tampa Bay to an American League Wild Card spot.

