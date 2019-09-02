Rays, Orioles adjust series schedule, will play doubleheader Tuesday, Sept. 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—With Hurricane Dorian causing severe weather conditions throughout the southeastern U.S., the Tampa Bay Rays and Major League Baseball have adjusted the schedule for the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field.

The game on Monday, September 2 at 1:10 p.m. will be played as currently scheduled. The games on Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4 have been rescheduled as a traditional single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, September 3 at 3:10 p.m. For Tuesday’s doubleheader, Rays controlled parking lots will open at 1:00 p.m. and gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Fans with tickets for the Wednesday, September 4 game against Baltimore may exchange them for an equivalent number of tickets to any one of the following games on the 2019 schedule:

Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles

— Monday, September 2 (1:10 p.m.)

— Tuesday, September 3 (3:10 p.m., single-admission doubleheader)

Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

— Thursday, September 5 (7:10 p.m.)

— Friday, September 6 (7:10 p.m.)

— Saturday, September 7 (6:10 p.m.)

— Sunday, September 8 (1:10 p.m.)

Single-game tickets dated Tuesday, September 3 will be valid for both games of the doubleheader, and no exchange is necessary.

Fans who do wish to exchange their Wednesday, September 4 tickets for any of the above games should present their Wednesday tickets at the BayCare Box Office at Tropicana Field in advance or on the day of the game they wish to attend. For BayCare Box Office hours, please visit RaysBaseball.com/guide.

For complete information about the ticket exchange process, please visit RaysBaseball.com/hurricane or call 888-FAN-RAYS.

This will be the third doubleheader in Tropicana Field history, all traditional, and second as the result of a hurricane. The Rays and Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on September 30, 2004, which was rescheduled from Hurricane Frances four weeks prior. On June 10, 2017, the Rays hosted the Oakland Athletics in MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since 2011.

This is the fourth hurricane that has affected the Rays schedule. MLB moved the three-game series from September 11-13 against the New York Yankees from Tropicana Field to Citi Field in New York due to Hurricane Irma’s arrival in Florida. In September 2004, the Rays had two games at Tropicana Field against the Tigers postponed due to Hurricane Frances. The Rays were also unable to fly out of Tampa due to Frances, resulting in a postponement at Yankee Stadium. On September 17, 2000, the Rays and Athletics postponed their game at Tropicana Field due to Hurricane Gordon, and the game was never made up.