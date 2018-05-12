BALTIMORE (AP) — Battling nerves and the Tampa Bay Rays in the biggest game of his life, David Hess found himself in a three-run hole after facing four batters in the top of the first inning.

By the time he walked off the mound for the last time, Hess was beaming about a big league debut that went far better than anticipated.

Hess pitched six effective innings, Jonathan Schoop hit two home runs and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to a 6-3 victory Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to serve as the 26th man in the single-admission doubleheader, Hess (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits, walking none and striking out three.

Pitching on just three days’ rest, the 2014 fifth-round draft pick struggled at the outset before closing with five innings of two-hit ball.

“I can’t really even put it into words. It’s an experience you literally dream about since you were a kid,” gushed the 24-year-old Hess. “It definitely has been everything and more than I hoped it would be.”

Before the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter expressed hope that Hess would get off to a solid start in the biggest game of his baseball career.

“If I could wish one thing for him, it’s get through the first inning clean and kind of get his feet on the ground,” Showalter said.

Unfortunately for Hess, the opposite occurred. With one out, C.J. Cron and Joey Wendle hit successive singles and Matt Duffy drove a pitch over the center-field wall.

Hess settled down after that, perhaps earning himself a longer stay with the big league club.

“David presented himself well,” Showalter said. “We’ll see what best serves us.”

Manny Machado hit his fourth homer in three games for the Orioles, who extended their winning streak to four games — their longest run since last August.

Mychal Givens worked 1 2/3 innings for his first save.

The Rays have scored only 10 runs during a five-game losing streak.

Chris Archer (2-3) went seven innings, allowing six runs and seven hits — including a season-high three homers.

“You know, they were ultra-aggressive today. I gave up three first-pitch home runs,” Archer said. “I’ve got to be better early in the count.”

After Duffy staked the Rays to a 3-0 lead , Schoop homered leading off the second and Chance Sisco hit an RBI double before scoring on the front end of a double steal.

In the third, Machado hit his 13th home run, tying Boston’s Mookie Betts for the most in the majors. Schoop hit the next pitch for a 5-3 lead.

The game was the makeup of a rainout on April 24.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday, manager Kevin Cash said.

Orioles: DH Pedro Alvarez was held out with a hamstring strain, an injury sustained Thursday night. … INF Engelb Vielma will have surgery to repair a fractured kneecap on Tuesday. The injury occurred in a minor league game when he tripped over the mound chasing a foul ball down the right-field line. … OF Colby Rasmus (hip) may soon be ready for a rehab assignment.

TWO-WAY THREAT

Brendan McKay, a two-way prospect with the Rays, has been promoted from low Class A to high Class A. The 22-year-old 1B/LHP will move from Bowling Green to Charlotte on Monday.

Selected fourth overall in the 2017 MLB draft, McKay was batting .254 with 16 RBIs through 21 games, and was 2-0 with a 1.09 ERA.

“It would be fair to say there are a lot of people in the organization who are very excited about him,” Cash said.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (0-1, 3.92 ERA) started Game 2.

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (0-4, 7.61 ERA) got his second crack at his former team in the nightcap. He lost 8-4 to the Rays on April 25.