TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Rays (96-65, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-95, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Blake Snell (6-7, 4.21 ERA)

Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (1-5, 7.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE

Division rivals Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 32-43 against AL East teams. Toronto ranks last in the league in hitting with a .237 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .272.

The Rays have gone 44-31 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has a collective .254 this season, led by Austin Meadows with an average of .291. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-1. Trent Thornton recorded his sixth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Ryan Yarbrough registered his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .460. Hernandez is 9-for-27 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Meadows leads the Rays with 33 home runs and has 89 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Jays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Anthony Kay: (back), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (appendectomy), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Ji-Man Choi: (leg).