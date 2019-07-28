TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Rays (59-48, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-66, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Yonny Chirinos (8-5, 3.29 ERA)

Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-14, 6.06 ERA)

LINE

Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Division rivals Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 15-27 against the rest of their division. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Eric Sogard with a mark of .362.

The Rays are 25-24 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .517 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-9. Daniel Hudson earned his sixth victory and Brandon Drury went 4-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Emilio Pagan took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs and is batting .288. Teoscar Hernandez is 10-for-32 with a double, five home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 105 hits and has 47 RBIs. Meadows is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Jays: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).