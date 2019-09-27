TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (95-64, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-94, fourth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.92 ERA)

Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (1-1, 4.59 ERA)

LINE

Rays -192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay hits the road to begin a three game series against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 31-42 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks last in the league in hitting with a .237 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .272.

The Rays are 43-30 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay has hit 213 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 32, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 135 hits and is batting .235. Cavan Biggio is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Meadows leads the Rays with 153 hits and has 88 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Jays: 7-3, .253 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rays: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Anthony Kay: (back), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (appendectomy), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Ji-Man Choi: (leg).