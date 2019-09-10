TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (86-59, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (72-73, third in the AL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.49 ERA)

Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-10, 3.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE

Texas enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rangers are 40-29 on their home turf. Texas is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 74 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 43-27 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .296.

TOP PERFORMERS

Odor leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .421. Jose Trevino is 10-for-25 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 28 home runs and has 78 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rangers: 7-3, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 9-1, .272 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).