TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Rays (45-34, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (51-27, first in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

Twins: Jake Odorizzi (10-3, 2.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE

The Twins are 25-13 on their home turf. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .338 is second in the American League. Jorge Polanco leads the lineup with an OBP of .380.

The Rays are 25-16 in road games. Tampa Bay has slugged .430 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .545 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Twins won the last meeting 9-4. Kyle Gibson earned his eighth victory and Mitch Garver went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Blake Snell registered his seventh loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Polanco leads the Twins with 38 extra base hits and is batting .326. Max Kepler is 13-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .537. Tommy Pham is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Twins: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Jose Berrios: day-to-day (blister), Max Kepler: day-to-day (elbow), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).