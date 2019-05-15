TV: FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Rays (25-15, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-30, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

Marlins: Jose Urena (0-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE

Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Marlins are 6-16 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .307, last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with a .438 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.

The Rays are 13-5 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .298. The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Charlie Morton notched his fourth victory and Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Caleb Smith took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 10 extra base hits and is batting .176. Jon Berti is 7-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 22 RBIs and is batting .295. Yandy Diaz is 9-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rays: 6-4, .259 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique).