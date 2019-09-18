TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (89-63, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (98-54, first in the AL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Brendan McKay (2-4, 5.27 ERA)

Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 2.83 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay’s Meadows puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Dodgers.

The Dodgers are 57-20 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .388.

The Rays have gone 46-31 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .324 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-5. Kenta Maeda earned his 10th victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Pete Fairbanks registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 109 RBIs and is batting .304. Seager is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 87 RBIs and is batting .289. Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-22 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Dodgers: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).