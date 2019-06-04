TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (35-22, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (22-34, fourth in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Blake Snell (3-4, 3.07 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (0-2, 7.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE

Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-17 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.70, Spencer Turnbull leads the staff with a mark of 2.84.

The Rays are 18-8 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .357. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 57 hits and is batting .260. Niko Goodrum is 15-for-46 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Meadows leads the Rays with 37 RBIs and is batting .357. Christian Arroyo is 4-for-15 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Tigers: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring), Miguel Cabrera: day-to-day (knee).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).