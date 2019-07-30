Preview: After day off, Rays send Charlie Morton to the mound to open up series against Red Sox in Boston
TV: FOX Sports Sun
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays (60-48, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (59-48, third in the AL East)
PITCHING PROBABLES
Rays: Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.60 ERA)
Red Sox: David Price (7-4, 3.66 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays on FOX Sports Sun
LINE
Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE
AL East opponents Boston and Tampa Bay will face off at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are 28-24 against teams from the AL East. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the club with a mark of .396.
The Rays are 26-24 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .428 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .514 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 138 hits and is batting .329. Mookie Betts is 12-for-42 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.
Meadows leads the Rays with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .514. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES
Red Sox: 6-4, .309 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs
Rays: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs
Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).
Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (right hand sprain), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).