TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Tampa Bay Rays (21-12, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (12-22, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

Orioles: John Means (0-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE

The Orioles are 8-10 against AL East teams. Baltimore’s team on-base percentage of .300 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the lineup with an OBP of .383.

The Rays are 7-6 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .329, good for fourth in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with a mark of .404. The Orioles won the last meeting 3-0. Dylan Bundy earned his first victory and Dwight Smith Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Yonny Chirinos took his first loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and is batting .336. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-40 with five doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .514. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Orioles: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rays: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).