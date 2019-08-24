TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (76-54, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-88, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Jose Alvarado (1-5, 4.55 ERA)

Orioles: John Means (8-9, 3.75 ERA)

LINE

Rays -194; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Division rivals Baltimore and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

The Orioles are 18-44 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has slugged .409 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rays are 32-26 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .429 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .532 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Trevor Richards recorded his fourth victory and Meadows went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Ty Blach took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .520. Renato Nunez is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Meadows leads the Rays with 23 home runs and is batting .278. Tommy Pham is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Orioles: 2-8, .221 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Shawn Armstrong: (forearm), Richie Martin: (hand), Mark Trumbo: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Avisail Garcia: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).