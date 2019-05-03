TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (20-11, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (11-21, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-0, 1.75 ERA, .94 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

Orioles: Dan Straily (5-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE

Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay hits the road to begin a three game series against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 7-9 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has hit 35 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads them with six, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The Rays are 6-5 against division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .329 is third in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .401. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and has 14 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 13-for-41 with five doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .588. Austin Meadows has 18 hits and is batting .450 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Orioles: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).