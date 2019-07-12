TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays (52-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-62, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-4, 3.15 ERA, .98 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (4-10, 4.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE

Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Orioles are 13-26 against the rest of their division. Baltimore’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Renato Nunez leads them with 20 homers.

The Rays are 19-17 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 95 hits and has 40 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 9-for-27 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Pham leads the Rays with 30 extra base hits and has 39 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-30 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES

Orioles: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).