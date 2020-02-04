‘Rays All-Access: Austin Meadows’ premieres Feb. 4 on FOX Sports Sun

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2020) — FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will premiere a new episode of “Rays All-Access” on Tuesday, Feb. 4, upon conclusion of the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights game. “Rays All-Access: Austin Meadows” spotlights Tampa Bay’s reigning team co-MVP with a hour-long look at the rising star. In his first full Major League Baseball season, Meadows took Tampa Bay by storm when he was named an American League All-Star. His impressive performance also saw Meadows earn American League Player of the Week honors twice and American League Player of the Month for September.

The humble outfielder returned to his Georgia home during the offseason, and host Tricia Whitaker caught up with Meadows and his family to recap a year-to-remember and what the future might hold. Viewers will meet Meadows’ parents and the coaches that helped him progress to the Major League level, as well as his offseason trainer and his younger brother, Parker, who has become a rising star in the Detroit Tigers’ minor league organization. The siblings both wore number 16 for the Grayson High School Rams, and our cameras were there to capture every moment when their alma mater retired the number.

Tune in for an all-new “Rays All-Access” Tuesday night on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter for exclusive Rays content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Tue. 02/04/20, 10 PM

Thu. 02/06/20, 11 PM

Fri. 02/07/20, 11 PM

Sat. 02/08/20, 10 AM

Sat. 02/08/20, 4:30 PM

Sun. 02/09/20, 1 PM

Mon. 02/10/20, 9 PM

Tue. 02/11/20, 12 PM

Tue. 02/11/20, 11 PM

Thu. 02/13/20, 12:30 PM

Fri. 02/14/20, 10 PM

Sat. 02/15/20, 12 PM

Sun. 02/16/20, 6 PM

Tue. 02/18/20, 9:30 PM

Wed. 02/19/20, 1 PM

Fri. 02/21/20, 9:30 PM

Sun. 02/23/20, 4:30 PM

Mon. 02/24/20, 6 PM

