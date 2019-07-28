Rays acquire OF Ruben Cardenas, international slot money from Cleveland in exchange for Christian Arroyo, Hunter Wood

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international slot money from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for infielder Christian Arroyo and right-handed pitcher Hunter Wood.

Cardenas, 21, is batting .284/.343/.475 (91-for-320) with 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 54 RBI in 84 games this season with Class-A Lake County in the Midwest League. He ranks among Midwest League leaders in slugging pct. (third), on-base plus slugging (.818, fifth), triples (tied for fifth), RBI (fifth), extra-base hits (35, third) and total bases (152, tied for third). He was selected by the Indians in the 16th round of the 2018 June Draft out of Cal State Fullerton.

Arroyo, 24, is currently on the 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis. He was recalled on May 30 to begin his third stint with the Rays this season, following April 1-7 and April 26-28, and was placed on the injured list on June 13. He was acquired by the Rays in December 2017 and appeared in 36 games over parts of two seasons with the Rays. He is batting .215/.280/.342 (49-for-228) with nine doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI over parts of three seasons in the majors.

Wood, 25, went 1-1 with a 2.48 ERA (29-IP, 8-ER) in 19 appearances (two starts) over five stints with the Rays this season. He was selected by the Rays in the 29th round of the 2013 June Draft out of Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. He totaled 49 apps (10 starts) over parts of three seasons with the Rays, going 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA (70.1-IP, 25-ER).