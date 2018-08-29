Rays’ 2019 spring training schedule kicks off Feb. 22 against Phillies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday released their spring training schedule for 2019, the team’s 11th Grapefruit League season at Charlotte Sports Park. The schedule features 33 official Grapefruit League games, including 16 home games at Charlotte Sports Park and one home game at Tropicana Field. The Rays open the Grapefruit League schedule at Charlotte Sports Park on Friday, February 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rays schedule is subject to change, and game times will be announced at a later date.

The first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Wednesday, February 13. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 18.

In addition to the official Grapefruit League slate, the Rays will host the University of South Florida baseball team on Tuesday, March 5, for the only the second time, following March 1, 2000. On Sunday, March 24, the Rays will travel to North Port to help the Atlanta Braves open their new spring training facility, which will be Atlanta’s full-time spring home beginning in 2020. For the second straight year, the Rays complete the spring training schedule against the Detroit Tigers in an exhibition game at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 26.

Fans can place a deposit to become a 2019 Rays Spring Training Season Ticket Holder or renew their Spring Training Season Tickets and receive complimentary tickets to a 2018 Rays regular season home game as well as a Rays promotional item. For more information, call 888-FAN-RAYS or visit raysbaseball.com/spring.