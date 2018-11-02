Lightning re-sign forward Yanni Gourde to 6-year, $31 million contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract worth $5.166-million AAV, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday.

Gourde, 26, has skated in 12 games this season with the Lightning, recording four goals and 12 points to go along with seven penalty minutes. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound forward ranks tied for second on the team for points and paces the team for assists with eight. Gourde is also tied for the team lead for both power-play goals (three) and game-winning goals (two).

“We are very pleased to have Yanni as a part of the Lightning organization for the foreseeable future,” BriseBois said. “Yanni personifies our team’s identity with his speed and relentlessness on the ice and his strong character off of it. He is proof of how far hard work and dedication can take you, and we look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay.”

The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec native has appeared in 116 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over four seasons, posting 35 goals and 85 points to go along with 67 penalty minutes. Last season, Gourde set career highs for games played (82), goals (25), assists (39) and points (64). He set the Lightning rookie record for goals and points in a season in 2017-18. Gourde also paced the team and ranked tied for third in the NHL with a +34 rating. His 65 points a year ago ranked third among all NHL rookies, and he was named NHL Rookie of the Month for February when he notched five goals and 16 points in 14 contests.

Gourde played in all 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2018 and posted a pair of goals and seven points. He scored and added an assist in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 1 against the Devils last season.

Gourde went undrafted and was acquired by the Bolts on March 9, 2014.