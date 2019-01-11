Lightning trade D Slater Koekkoek, 5th-round pick to Blackhawks in exchange for D Jan Rutta, 7th-round pick

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Jan Rutta, along with a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Slater Koekkoek and a fifth-round pick in 2019, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday.

Rutta, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, has played in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season, recording two goals and six points, along with 12 penalty minutes. He has also played in eight games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Rutta has played in 80 career NHL games, all with Chicago during the previous two seasons, registering eight goals and 26 points, including two power play goals.

The Pisek, Czech Republic native spent seven seasons playing in his native country before signing a one-year contract with the Blackhawks on June 8, 2017. He scored his first NHL goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 9, 2017.

Rutta was originally undrafted.