Lightning sign 26-year-old goaltender Louis Domingue to 2-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Louis Domingue (doh-MING, LOO-ee) to a two-year contract worth $1.15 million per season, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Domingue, 26, appeared in 19 NHL games this season with the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 7-9-1 record. He won seven of his 11 starts while with the Bolts, including four consecutive games from February 22 through March 18. Domingue made his Bolts debut on January 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, recording 34 saves in the Bolts’ 5-2 victory. Domingue was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn. He also made one appearance during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, making seven saves on seven shots on May 11 versus Washington.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound goaltender also appeared in 18 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season, posting a record of 13-5-0 to go along with a 2.17 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. Domingue has played in 89 career AHL games over five seasons with the Crunch, Springfield Falcons and Portland Pirates, registering a record of 40-35-3 to go along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.