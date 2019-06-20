Lightning forward Ryan Callahan to be placed on long-term injury reserve

TAMPA BAY – Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan will be placed on long-term injury reserve with degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Callahan, 34, skated in 52 games with the Lightning during the 2018-19 season, collecting seven goals and 17 points to go along with 14 penalty minutes. The Rochester, New York native has appeared in 757 career NHL games with the Bolts and New York Rangers, recording 186 goals and 386 points.