Lightning sign 2016 pick Ross Colton to 2-year, 2-way contract

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Ross Colton to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday.

Colton, 21, appeared in 36 games with the University of Vermont last season, recording 16 goals and 23 points to go along with 16 penalty minutes. He ranked first on Vermont for goals and points. Colton also ranked sixth in the Hockey East Conference for goals, eighth for power-play goals with eight and was tied for eighth with three game-winning goals.

The Robbinsville, New Jersey native has played in 69 games with Vermont over the past two seasons, collecting 28 goals and 50 points to go along with 69 penalty minutes. He led the team for goals during his freshman season with 12 tallies and was second for points with 27.

Colton was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 118th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.